Oil Down, But Draw in U.S. Cude Supply Gives Black Liquid a Boost

Oil prices are on fire, hitting another two-year high and posting gains for a fifth week in a row. The reason for this string of gains is pretty simple, global oil demand is coming back faster than supply. U.S. oil production is sputtering and OPEC seems reluctant to add too many barrels even if it is clear that the global oil market is begging for more. The hope that sanctions would be lifted on Iranian oil seems very remote as Iran has missed a deadline to extend its monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency, further complicating nuclear talks. They say they could make a decision to return to the deal but we are still waiting. That will make OPEC plus job a lot easier because let’s face it, the cartel wants higher prices and that’s exactly what they are getting. India is putting pressure on OPEC+ to raise output. They are saying that OPEC’s actions are causing inflation in India. At the same time, drilling moratoriums in the U.S. and regulatory concerns are causing U.S. producers and oil investors to be overly cautious.