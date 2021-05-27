Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Down, But Draw in U.S. Cude Supply Gives Black Liquid a Boost

investing.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Oil was down Thursday morning in Asia, even as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude oil supplies gave the black liquid a boost. Brent oil futures were down 0.42% to $68.44 by 10:13 PM ET (2:13 AM GMT) and WTI futures fell 0.44% to $65.92. Wednesday’s U.S. crude...

ng.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Down#Oil Supply#Crude Oil#Brent Oil#Investing Com#Eia#Tortoise#Bloomberg#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

U.S. LNG: A World Of Benefits Beyond Price

Liquefied natural gas, LNG, sourced from abundant U.S. production has become attractive to a broad range of customers in both the Atlantic and Pacific basins. Demand for crude oil and products dropped during the pandemic lockdowns, reflected in those U.S. exports (Figure 1). By contrast, U.S. exports of LNG were largely sustained and have reached new highs. U.S. LNG has been relatively cheap, supporting the addition of U.S. sourced natural gas in customer portfolios (Figure 2). Yet price is not the only motivation. A recent workshop organized by the Baker Institute’s Center for Energy Studies (CES) with Western States and Tribal Nations (WSTN)
Energy IndustryLongview News-Journal

Dwindling U.S. crude hub stocks seen falling to historical lows

Crude oil inventories in America’s largest storage hub could fall to historically low levels by the end of September as the demand rebound continues to outpace production. Stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell nearly 4 million barrels in the last two weeks, bringing inventories to the lowest since March of 2020 when the pandemic forced the country into lockdown. Analysts are estimating and traders are betting that supplies could dwindle to seasonal levels not seen since 2018 by the end of September.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Key U.S. oil storage hub seen depleting as producers hold tight

Crude oil inventories in America’s largest storage hub are falling fast as the post-pandemic demand rebound continues to outpace production. Stockpiles in Cushing, Okla. the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell nearly 4 million barrels in the last two weeks, bringing inventories to the lowest since March of 2020 when the pandemic forced the country into lockdown. Analysts are estimating and traders are betting that supplies will drop to multi-year lows by the end of the summer.
Trafficzergwatch.com

Oil Prices Set To Increase Due To A Tighter Market

The demand for oil is boosting the spot crude prices in all areas of the world. That is a clear trace that the physical oil market is nearing the recent rally of the paper market. Analysts reported that the increasing appetite for crude oil in Asia and tightening regional markets...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. refining capacity shrinks 4.5% as pandemic shuts plants

U.S. refining capacity last year fell 4.5% to 18.13 million barrels per day (bpd) from a record 18.98 million bpd a year earlier, the U.S. government reported, reflecting weak demand for motor fuels during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first annual decline since 2018, when capacity fell by 18,530...
TrafficRTTNews

Oil Futures Settle Higher On Demand Hopes

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday as optimism about outlook for energy demand outweighed concerns about possible excess supply in the market in the event of OPEC+ deciding to increase crude production. Thanks to the momentum in vaccine rollouts and the reopening of the economies in the U.S. and...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

The Energy Report: Let The Fireworks Begin

Oil prices are on fire, hitting another two-year high and posting gains for a fifth week in a row. The reason for this string of gains is pretty simple, global oil demand is coming back faster than supply. U.S. oil production is sputtering and OPEC seems reluctant to add too many barrels even if it is clear that the global oil market is begging for more. The hope that sanctions would be lifted on Iranian oil seems very remote as Iran has missed a deadline to extend its monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency, further complicating nuclear talks. They say they could make a decision to return to the deal but we are still waiting. That will make OPEC plus job a lot easier because let’s face it, the cartel wants higher prices and that’s exactly what they are getting. India is putting pressure on OPEC+ to raise output. They are saying that OPEC’s actions are causing inflation in India. At the same time, drilling moratoriums in the U.S. and regulatory concerns are causing U.S. producers and oil investors to be overly cautious.
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

OPEC+ To Get More Aggressive As Oil 'Screams Bull Market All The Way'

OPEC+ will meet Thursday to discuss output quotas for August and potentially beyond as oil prices hit three-year highs. Analysts estimate that the group, which includes companies in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and nonmember Russia, will agree to boost production by 500,000 barrels per day in August.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Crude Futures Notch 3% Week-on-Week Gain Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- West Texas Intermediate futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied in afternoon trade Friday, lifting the U.S. benchmark above $74 barrel (bbl) as traders positioned ahead of next week's meeting among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia-led partners, with the producer group expected to gradually unwind their output cuts, ensuring tight supplies on the global oil market in the second half of the year.
Trafficgranthshala.com

Oil climbs to highest since 2018 on demand growth, OPEC+ caution

Global benchmark Brent futures closed at $76.18, while United States West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $74.05 – the highest closing for both since October 2018. Oil prices climbed to their highest level since October 2018 on Friday, keeping both benchmarks up for the fifth straight week on hopes that demand growth will outpace supply and OPEC+ will drive more crude back into the market from August. Will be alert.
Trafficworldoil.com

Natural gas prices rally as global shortages abound

(Bloomberg) --Natural gas markets around the globe are rallying as the world’s importers have come to a stark realization: there isn’t enough supply to go around. A long, frigid winter drained gas stockpiles from Louisiana to Germany, and utilities are struggling to build them back up. But unforeseen supply disruptions and a rebounding global economy are making it impossible to keep up. That’s setting up a desperate scenario as hot summer temperatures approach, and it’s bound to get even worse when demand peaks this winter.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil keeps climbing on tight supply outlook, eyes on OPEC+

MELBOURNE, June 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, heading for a fifth straight week of gains, with demand growth seen outstripping supply on bets that OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more output to the market from August. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8...
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

$74 oil is highest since October 2018

Crude futures enjoyed a strong week, rising four of five trading days amid rising demand, falling supplies and anticipation of the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange opened the week with a $2 jump Monday...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil edges higher with shrinking stockpiles tightening market

Oil edged higher above $73 a barrel in New York as falling stockpiles in the U.S. and China added to bullish sentiment around the global demand recovery. Gasoline inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly fell last week, while nationwide crude supplies dropped for a fifth week, the longest run since January. Chinese stockpiles have also shrunk to the lowest this year, according to data provider Kayrros, with the market tightening as key consumers rebound from COVID-19.