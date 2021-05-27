Cancel
BC-Chart Penn National-9-Add

 2021-05-27

9th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.620, 48.340, 1:13.580, 1:39.790, 00.000, 1:46.790. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Eyes On Me;126;8;1;1-½;1-1;1-4;1-8;1-7½;J. Hernandez;0.40. Main Cool Cat;126;2;6;7-4;5-½;5-2;2-½;2-5¼;A. Rodriguez;4.00. Warleggan;126;1;7;6-½;6-1½;6-6;4-5;3-¾;M. Inirio;51.10. Diamond Square;126;5;5;2-1½;2-½;2-½;3-4;4-5;W. Otero;71.20. Gems Mineshaft Rvf;126;7;2;8;8;8;7-3;5-4½;M. Aguilar;20.30. Bustin the Bank;126;6;8;5-hd;7-6;7-2;6-1½;6-5¾;D. Cora;11.00. Against the Odds;126;3;4;3-1½;3-2;3-1½;5-2;7-5¼;A. Wolfsont;18.80. Carmelo;126;4;3;4-3;4-4½;4-1½;8;8;T. Conner;9.10. 8...

Horse Racing
Sports
BC-Results Delaware Park-9-Add

9th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 5:17. Time 1:46.82. Fast. Also Ran_Sonetta, Cause I Said, Lilacs. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/7/13-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $37.15. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $27.40. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $32.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-2-1) paid $18.93. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-2) paid $44.10. (c)...
BC-Chart Prairie Meadows

1st-$7,650, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:02.170. Winner: BR G, 3, by One Famous Eagle-Fast Prize Shana. Scratched: Trs Justa Crazy Dale. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Katch This Eagle;125;2;2;1-½;1-½;1-¾;E. Escobedo;5.20;2.80;No Tix;1.60. Hasta Be a Moose;125;4;4;2-½;2-hd;2-no;B. Birzer;3.40;No Tix;2.60. Sheza Prized Perry;125;5;1;4;4;3-hd;R. Garcia;1.70.
BC-Results Santa Anita Park-9-Add

9th_$150,000, stk, 3YO, 11/8mi, tf., clear. 7 (7) Jimmy Blue Jeans (K.Desormeaux)33.4010.606.80. Off 5:25. Time 1:48.69. Firm. Also Ran_Ingest, Big Talker, Cargo, Found My Ball, Play Chicken, Que Sera Sir Ralph. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $331.95. Daily Double (1-7) paid $125.20. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $43.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-3-6) paid $234.09. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-3) paid $130.15.
BC-Chart Assiniboia Downs

1st-$9,385, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.400, 46.800, 59.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.600. Gooch Express;122;4;3;2-hd;2-2½;1-hd;1-4;L. Nelson;5.60. Cross Lake Proud;124;5;2;1-1;1-1½;2-2½;2-nk;J. Carreno;0.40. Alpine Empire;124;6;1;6;4-1½;3-2;3-4¼;K. Pizarro;19.90. Witt Loves Tacos;123;1;6;5-2½;6;6;4-1½;S. Chickeness;17.10. Big Buffy;119;2;4;3-2½;5-2;5-2;5-½;N. Stephenson;3.05. Be My Macho Man;124;3;5;4-1½;3-½;4-hd;6;D. Lewis;26.05. 4 (4);Gooch Express;13.20;4.80;2.40. 5 (5);Cross Lake Proud;2.40;2.10. 6 (6);Alpine...
BC-Results Grants Pass-9-Add

BC-Results Canterbury Park-9-Add

9th_$11,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 9:18. Time 1:12.58. Fast. Scratched_Colonel Gray. Also Ran_Emmett Cat, Goldie's Revenge, Has the Glory, A P Gunner. $1 Pick 6 (4-1/5-4-3/8-10-8) 5 Correct Paid $797.60. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/5-4-3/8-10-8) 5 Correct Paid $6,998.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-3/8-10-8) 4 Correct Paid $2,068.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/8-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $22.30. $1 Daily Double (10-8) paid $27.70. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $7.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-4-3) paid $7.97. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-4) paid $8.70. $1 Consolation Double (10-5) paid $3.90. Attendance unavailable. TOT $1,643,444. Handle $110,288. Total Handle $1,753,732.
BC-Chart Sam Houston Race Park-6-Add

Sam Houston Race Park Results Thursday June 24th, 2021. 6th-$29,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.540. Trainer: Trey Wood. Winner: BR F, 4, by Favorite Cartel-Tallulah Moon. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Silk and Stilettos;128;4;4;1-hd;1-1;1-1;L. Vivanco;3.60;2.40;2.40;0.80. Jeg Apolliteal Seis;125;7;3;2-hd;2-hd;2-1¼;N. Villatoro;3.20. Pronto Alexa;127;9;2;3-hd;3-hd;2-1¼;P....
Vandy wins 3-1 at CWS as virus cuts NC State roster in half

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in six innings and Vanderbilt won 3-1 at the College World Series on Friday against a North Carolina State team without half its roster because of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...