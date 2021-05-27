BC-Chart Penn National-9-Add
9th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.620, 48.340, 1:13.580, 1:39.790, 00.000, 1:46.790. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Eyes On Me;126;8;1;1-½;1-1;1-4;1-8;1-7½;J. Hernandez;0.40. Main Cool Cat;126;2;6;7-4;5-½;5-2;2-½;2-5¼;A. Rodriguez;4.00. Warleggan;126;1;7;6-½;6-1½;6-6;4-5;3-¾;M. Inirio;51.10. Diamond Square;126;5;5;2-1½;2-½;2-½;3-4;4-5;W. Otero;71.20. Gems Mineshaft Rvf;126;7;2;8;8;8;7-3;5-4½;M. Aguilar;20.30. Bustin the Bank;126;6;8;5-hd;7-6;7-2;6-1½;6-5¾;D. Cora;11.00. Against the Odds;126;3;4;3-1½;3-2;3-1½;5-2;7-5¼;A. Wolfsont;18.80. Carmelo;126;4;3;4-3;4-4½;4-1½;8;8;T. Conner;9.10.