LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up
Both the Yankees and Mets are set to host doubleheaders in New York after their games were postponed by lousy weather Wednesday night. The Yankees will play Toronto twice in the Bronx, and they’ll do it without 2020 big league home run leader Luke Voit, who is headed for the injured list with a right oblique strain. Voit is hitting .182 with one homer in 12 games after missing the start of the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee during spring training.www.seattlepi.com