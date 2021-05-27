Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up

By The Associated Press
seattlepi.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the Yankees and Mets are set to host doubleheaders in New York after their games were postponed by lousy weather Wednesday night. The Yankees will play Toronto twice in the Bronx, and they’ll do it without 2020 big league home run leader Luke Voit, who is headed for the injured list with a right oblique strain. Voit is hitting .182 with one homer in 12 games after missing the start of the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee during spring training.

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants Dodgers#Gotham#Yankees#Big League#Il#Ac#Era#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Angels#Athletics#Reds#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
Paris, PAwcn247.com

First Grand Slam for Krejcikova...Ohtani show...Dodgers roll

PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah) has won her first Grand Slam title. The unseeded Czech beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the French Open final. Krejcikova paid tribute to her late coach Jana Novotna in her on-court speech, calling her “an inspiration” and saying felt Novotna was “looking after me.” Novotna, a former Wimbledon champion, died of cancer in 2017.
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: Another injury for deGrom, Ohtani to pitch

Jacob deGrom once again has Mets fans crossing their fingers after leaving his start Wednesday with right shoulder soreness. One outing after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with right flexor tendinitis, deGrom exited after three perfect innings against the Chicago Cubs. He struck out eight, the first time a pitcher has punched out at least eight over three perfect innings since at least 1901, per STATS. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound for the Angels, a day after hitting his 19th home run of the season.
MLBPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

LEADING OFF: Ohtani 1st HR Derby entrant, Buehler vs D-backs

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is the first confirmed competitor for the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12, and others could be announced soon. The Los Angeles Angels star will be the first Japanese-born player in the derby, held the night before the All-Star Game.
MLBMLB

Ohtani hits No. 19, shows off speed in loss

OAKLAND -- Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani did a little bit of everything against the A’s on Wednesday, including smacking his 19th homer of the season, dropping down his third bunt hit of the year and stealing his 10th base. Oh, and he’s set to start on the mound on Thursday and has a 2.85 ERA in nine outings.
MLBFox News

Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos

By the time the San Francisco Giants got back to the clubhouse from a 13-inning marathon against the Los Angeles Angels, they were looking at starting pitcher Kevin Gausman a bit funny. "Did you pitch in this game?" manager Gabe Kapler jokingly asked him. Gausman did pitch against Shohei Ohtani,...
MLBHalos Heaven

Shohei Ohtani vs. Kevin Gausman was a wonderful pitching duel

The pitching matchup between Shohei Ohtani and Kevin Gausman was every bit as good as advertised, each allowing only a run while striking out nine. But then extra innings happened, and a seven-run 13th spelled doom for the home team in a 9-3 Giants win. Giants-Angels on Wednesday would have...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on mound, Franco's smashing start

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound, taking on Kevin Gausman and the Giants at Angel Stadium. Because the game is being played in an American League park, it has the potential to be the first where an NL team uses a designated hitter and the AL team does not. Ohtani has hit for himself in seven of his starts this season and went into Tuesday tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs.
MLBsandiegosun.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Giants' Kevin Gausman face off

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon when they host the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif. Whether he is also in the lineup as a hitter is typically a question that is answered on game day, but it's difficult to imagine that Ohtani's bat would be excluded considering his recent hot stretch at the plate.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants silence Ohtani, shut out Angels

Major League Baseball decided that the talk of the sport this week should be umpires checking gloves, hats and even belts, leading to some awkward images and harsh words around the league. The Giants simply kept their heads down, kept hitting and pitching, and pushed further ahead of the pack.
MLBCovers.com

Giants vs Angels Picks and Predictions: Gausman and Ohtani Deliver the Goods

The San Francisco Giants will look to sweep their mini two-game set with the Los Angeles Angels when the teams meet in Anaheim on Wednesday afternoon. After blanking the Angels 5-0 in the series opener behind a strong performance from Anthony DeSclafani, the Giants will turn to ace Kevin Gausman, who has been dynamite this season. Los Angeles will counter with its own high-end arm in Shohei Ohtani.
MLBallfans.co

Dodgers to host Cubs, Giants this week at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers will return home following tonight’s game at San Diego and open a six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs (June 24-27) and San Francisco Giants (June 28-29) starting tomorrow at Dodger Stadium. Tickets for all games remain available at Dodgers.com/tickets. With large crowds expected,...
MLBsemoball.com

Giants wait out Ohtani, beat Angels in 13 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and...
MLBNBC Sports

Ohtani to make history in Giants-Angels interleague matchup

The anticipated Shohei Ohtani vs. Kevin Gausman matchup just became a lot more juicy. Ohtani isn't just pitching for the Los Angeles Angels against the Giants, the two-way superstar also is hitting for himself, batting second in Wednesday's lineup. Ohtani also will be making history at an AL ballpark. Jeff...
MLBBirmingham Star

Four Cubs pitchers combine to no-hit Dodgers

Chicago's Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on the seventh no-hitter of the major league season, leading the Cubs to a 4-0 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. It was the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history but the first thrown by more than...
MLBArkansas Online

Ohtani impressive, but Giants win with 7 in 13th

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a...