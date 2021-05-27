Cancel
BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-8-Add

8th-$7,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.760, 1:00.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.710. Winner: DK B/ M, 6, by Greeley's Galaxy-Tribute to Monita. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Tribute Galaxy;120;2;6;4-hd;5-1½;4-2½;1-nk;K. Smith;8.40;4.40;3.20;3.20. Ibegtodiffer;118;4;5;3-½;4-1½;2-1;2-2½;C. Marquez;5.20;3.20;4.90. Us Second Cute Pie;118;7;4;8;6-1½;5-1½;3-no;W. Rodriguez;4.40;4.60. Bear Tooth Pass;120;6;1;1-½;1-hd;1-1;4-4¼;J. Stokes;6.50. Tenacious Faith;123;8;3;2-1;2-2;3-1½;5-4¼;A. Quiles;11.60. Witchy...

Trillium Preview: Souper Escape Returns For Title Defense

TORONTO, ON – Live Oak Plantation homebred Souper Escape‘s 2021 debut coincides with a return to defend her title in Saturday’s $150,000 Trillium Stakes (G3) at Woodbine. The Trillium is a 1 1/16-mile synthetic route open to fillies and mares ages 4 and up. This year’s edition is the seventh...
BC-Results Prairie Meadows-8-Add

BC-Results Ruidoso Downs-8-Add

BC-Results CTM-8-Add

8th_$11,518, wvr cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 10:02. Time 1:08.94. Fast. Also Ran_Hard to Come Home, Jovial Destiny, Ruck, Rainy Bay, Midnight Shake, Redneck Remark, My Lucky Mark, Regal Candy. Exacta (4-9) paid $59.10. $1 Superfecta (4-9-8-6) paid $1,108.25. $1 Trifecta (4-9-8) paid $246.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC,...
BC-Results Thistledown-8-Add

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-8-Add

8th_$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 4:56. Time 1:12.05. Fast. Also Ran_Revisionist, August Indy, The Roan Ranger, Pick Your Bid, Lazarus Come Forth, Barzel Force, Hello Handsome. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-6-5-2-6-9) 6 Correct Paid $11,078.92. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-5-2-6-9) 5 Correct Paid $7,573.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $219.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $54.00. $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-5) paid $17.70. Daily Double (6-9) paid $21.20. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-5-8) paid $15.93. Attendance 1,761. ITW $997,246. IST $5,304,992. Handle $329,598. Total Handle $6,631,836.
Stephen Foster Preview: Maxfield Outclasses Field

LOUISVILLE, KY – Saturday might be closing day at Churchill Downs, but don’t let that get you down because the track has seven stakes carded, and none are bigger than the $600,000 Stephen Foster Stakes (G2). Slated as race 11, the Stephen Foster serves as a Breeders’ Cup “Win and...
BC-Results Pleasanton-8-Add

BC-Results Arlington-8-Add

BC-Results Belterra Park-8-Add

BC-Chart Assiniboia Downs

1st-$9,385, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.400, 46.800, 59.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.600. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Gooch Express;122;4;3;2-hd;2-2½;1-hd;1-4;L. Nelson;13.20;4.80;2.40;5.60. Cross Lake Proud;124;5;2;1-1;1-1½;2-2½;2-nk;J. Carreno;2.40;2.10;0.40. Alpine Empire;124;6;1;6;4-1½;3-2;3-4¼;K. Pizarro;4.00;19.90. Witt Loves Tacos;123;1;6;5-2½;6;6;4-1½;S. Chickeness;17.10. Big Buffy;119;2;4;3-2½;5-2;5-2;5-½;N. Stephenson;3.05. Be My Macho Man;124;3;5;4-1½;3-½;4-hd;6;D. Lewis;26.05. $1 Triactor (4-5-6) paid $43.70; $1 Exactor (4-5)...
Monmouth Park Results Friday June 25th, 2021

1st-$56,250, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 47.840, 1:12.050, 1:37.920, 00.000, 1:44.410. Trainer: Eli Betancourt. Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Algorithms-Wildalot. Scratched: Ask Around. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Model Behavior123334-hd5-hd5-2½4-11-1J. Laprida22.40. Moon Unit Zapper123165-14-hd6-55-hd2-hdI. Castillo3.00. Tale Lights123723-hd2-12-hd2-hd3-2F....
How to bet the Kelly's Landing Stakes

An intriguing field of nine will go postward in the $110,000 Kelly’s Landing Overnight S. at Churchill Downs on Friday. The seven-furlong event is led by the return of 2020 Blue Grass S. (G2) winner #9 Art Collector (7-5), who was last seen finishing unplaced in the deep Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Keeneland. The Tom Drury trainee is a two-time winner on the surface and has prepared for his comeback with a string of strong morning drills on the strip, as well. And I think that he will be on point on Friday.
Mother Goose Preview: Short Field Filled With Sharp Fillies

ELMONT, NY – Despite only drawing five runners, Saturday’s $250,000 Mother Goose Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park is filled with sharp 3-year-old fillies all gunning for glory in the one-turn dirt event. The 1 1/16-mile Mother Goose is the eighth event on a 10-race card and has a local post...
Geroux to Ride Ontheonesandstwos in Saturday’s Debutante Stakes at Churchill Downs

(Jockey Florent Geroux / Coady Photography) Deuce Greathouse and Cindy Hutson’s Churchill Downs debut winner Ontheonesandtwos tops a field of 10 2-year-old fillies that were entered in Saturday’s 120th running of the $150,000 Debutante (Listed) beneath the historic Twin Spires. The six-furlong Debutante was carded as Race 8 with a...
Double Thunder Runs Last To First In Bashford Manor

LOUISVILLE, KY – Though he trailed mightily at the onset, Phoenix Thoroughbreds’ Double Thunder charged last to first to win Saturday’s $150,000 Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs on trainer Todd Pletcher’s birthday. Breaking slowly from post 8 under John Velazquez at 4/1 odds, Double Thunder sat well off...
​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Thursday 6/24/21

Starting at 3:05 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Alda Seeking More Stakes Glory In Wild Applause

ELMONT, NY – Wertheimer and Frere’s Grade 1-placed Alda will be in search of her third career stakes score in Saturday’s $100,000 Wild Applause, a 1-mile Widener turf test for sophomore fillies at Belmont Park. Trained by Graham Motion, the Munnings chestnut enjoyed a productive juvenile campaign, graduating at second...
Selections for juvenile stakes at Churchill Downs on June 26

A pair of black-type races for the juveniles are part of a monstrous card at Churchill Downs on Saturday. And I have a fairly solid opinion in both of the dashes. A field of 10 two-year-old fillies will go six panels on the dirt featuring a few fine prospects. I prefer outer post slots for juvenile races in general, so my major focus will be on a pair of fillies that have drawn well off the rail.