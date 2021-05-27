BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-8-Add

An intriguing field of nine will go postward in the $110,000 Kelly’s Landing Overnight S. at Churchill Downs on Friday. The seven-furlong event is led by the return of 2020 Blue Grass S. (G2) winner #9 Art Collector (7-5), who was last seen finishing unplaced in the deep Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Keeneland. The Tom Drury trainee is a two-time winner on the surface and has prepared for his comeback with a string of strong morning drills on the strip, as well. And I think that he will be on point on Friday.