Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S.Korea stocks fall most in 2 wks as tech heavyweights slump

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares dropped the most in two weeks on Thursday, dragged down by tech heavyweights and on fears that central banks were closer to considering winding back their emergency stimulus. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 19.41 points, or 0.61%, to 3,149.02 as of 0217 GMT, set for its sharpest decline since May 13. ** Battery maker LG Chem tumbled near 5%, following a 6.73% drop on Wednesday, as its unit LG Energy Solution said it would be voluntarily recalling its Energy Storage System (ESS) batteries which is expected to cost the company around 400 billion won ($358.21 million). ** Among other heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.63%, while internet giant Naver and Hyundai Motor dropped 2.34% and 1.12%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 230.3 billion won ($206.05 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday but upgraded its economic outlook as exports and inflation perked up, shifting the focus to the prospects of an end to current accommodative settings. ** "As the recent weight rebalancing in MSCI takes effect, shares in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, which weightings have been reduced, are falling together," said Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Choi Yoo-june. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15% lower than its previous close at 1,116.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.1. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.90. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 2.154%. ($1 = 1,117.6800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#S Korea#Kospi#South Korean#Lg Chem#Lg Energy Solution#Energy Storage System#Ess#Samsung Electronics#Naver#Hyundai Motor#Msci#Shinhan Investment Corp#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksFrankfort Times

Most stocks fall, tech holds up as markets digest Fed moves

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are flipping between small gains and losses on Wall Street Thursday, as investors make preparations for a future where the Federal Reserve is no longer doing everything it can to support the economy. Markets around the world were mixed but mostly calm after investors...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Little Movement Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 60 points or 1.9 percent to a record closing high. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,265-point plateau although it's looking at a steady start on Friday. The...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korea's won falls most

June 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.190 110.2 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3424 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.787 27.765 -0.08 Korean won 1132.800 1130.4 -0.21 Baht 31.400 31.4 +0.00 Peso 48.380 48.43 +0.10 Rupiah 14360.000 14350 -0.07 Rupee 74.078 74.0775 0.00 Ringgit 4.140 4.138 -0.05 Yuan 6.446 6.449 +0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.190 103.24 -6.31 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.55 Taiwan dlr 27.787 28.483 +2.50 Korean won 1132.800 1086.20 -4.11 Baht 31.400 29.96 -4.59 Peso 48.380 48.01 -0.76 Rupiah 14360.000 14040 -2.23 Rupee 74.078 73.07 -1.37 Ringgit 4.140 4.0400 -2.42 Yuan 6.446 6.5283 +1.27 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is modestly higher after recouping early losses on Friday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just breaking above the 7,400 level near all-time highs, as strong gains in technology stocks offset weakness across most other sectors after crude oil and bullion prices tumbled on US dollar's surge. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end higher, post fifth straight weekly gain

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed slightly higher on Friday in range-bound trade as markets continued to be subdued after hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the benchmark index posting a fifth straight weekly gain. ** The won...
StocksBusiness Insider

Additional Support Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had given up more than 90 points or 2.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,525-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Friday. The global forecast for the...
StocksClick2Houston.com

Global shares mixed as markets digest Fed moves

TOKYO – Global shares mostly rose Friday, as investors digested the latest message from the U.S. Federal Reserve on raising short-term interest rates by late 2023. France's CAC 40 added nearly 0.2% in early trading to 6,677.20, while Germany's DAX lost 0.3% to 15,684.53. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,123.80. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with Dow futures falling less than 0.1% to 33,684.0. The S&P 500 future contract was virtually unchanged at 4,211.88.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Show Mixed Trend

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, with support from technology stocks which mirroring their peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The markets were also dragged after crude oil and bullion prices tumbled on the US dollar's surge. The markets also remain tense amid the continuing high number of infections in most markets. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Stocks open lower, pushing the S&P 500 toward a weekly loss

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track for its first losing week in the last four. The benchmark index gave up 0.8% in the early going Friday, with banks and technology companies leading the way lower. Investors are still trying to assess how soon the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates from their ultra-low levels and scale back its bond purchases. The head of the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve, James Bullard, told CNBC early Friday that the first interest rate increase could come as soon as next year.
Stockspapernewsnetwork.com

Good Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Tech Stocks To Know

5 Top Tech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. While investors ponder about what stocks to buy today, I could see tech stocks moving in the stock market. Why? Well, tech investors received some positive news yesterday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. At the end of the two-day meeting, it was revealed that the Feds would keep its benchmark interest rate close to zero. Moreover, central bank officials also noted that the next hike could come in 2023. Could the worst of investors’ interest rate fears be over for now?
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Core Labs Stock Slumped This Week

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had declined 13.3% over the past week as of 3:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday. An analyst downgrade was the main factor weighing on the oil stock. So what. On Monday, an analyst from Citi downgraded shares of Core Labs from neutral to sell. The analyst...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields slip in tandem with Treasuries while BOJ extends stimulus

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields slid on Friday, tracking an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, while the Bank of Japan announced an extension of its pandemic-relief programme. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis points to 0.055%, while the 20-year JGB yield declined 1.5...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street down, dollar spikes as investors review recovery bets

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Friday as investors reassessed their stance after the Federal Reserve projected interest rate hikes arriving sooner than once thought, while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields continued to gain ground. All three major U.S. indices opened down, with the Dow...
EconomyForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Falls In Cautious Trade

The Australian dollar fell against its most major opponents in the Asian session on Friday, as investors weighed the prospects of a sooner-than-expected tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed brought forward its projections for interest rate hikes into 2023 and indicated that officials had started...
StocksBusiness Insider

Dow Poised To Extend Recent Downward Trend

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to see initial weakness after ending the previous session mixed. The Dow appears poised to extend a recent downtrend, which has seen the blue chip index close lower for four straight sessions and seven out of the past nine.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Dow drops 1% after hawkish Bullard remarks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes down: Dow 1.10%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 0.36% (Adds comment, details; updates prices) June 18 (Reuters) - The Dow fell 1% on Friday after Federal Reserve official James...