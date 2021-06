This prominent California developer wants to build big in East Austin, and has proposed a package worth $7.75 million in community benefits. That includes a $700,000 donation to the city’s affordable housing trust fund; $150,000 to the East Austin Conservancy to help provide property tax assistance to longtime residents; and $475,000 to the Guadalupe Neighborhood Development Corp., which builds affordable housing for displaced residents so they can return to East Austin. The developer also proposed dealing with flooding issues in the neighborhood, doubling the size of its detention pond to take on excess stormwater. Some say that's not enough, while others fear they're looking a gift horse in the mouth.