BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-8-Add
8th-$7,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.760, 1:00.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.710. Winner: DK B/ M, 6, by Greeley's Galaxy-Tribute to Monita. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Tribute Galaxy;120;2;6;4-hd;5-1½;4-2½;1-nk;K. Smith;3.20. Ibegtodiffer;118;4;5;3-½;4-1½;2-1;2-2½;C. Marquez;4.90. Us Second Cute Pie;118;7;4;8;6-1½;5-1½;3-no;W. Rodriguez;4.60. Bear Tooth Pass;120;6;1;1-½;1-hd;1-1;4-4¼;J. Stokes;6.50. Tenacious Faith;123;8;3;2-1;2-2;3-1½;5-4¼;A. Quiles;11.60. Witchy...www.northwestgeorgianews.com