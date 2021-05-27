BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-8-Add

A pair of stakes races for sophomore fillies will headline the action at Belmont Park on Saturday. Race 8 -- Mother Goose S. (G2) A compact field of five will go postward in the 1 1/16-mile affair on the main oval. #3 Clairiere (9-5) has been running with some of the top horses in the division and rates a big chance for Asmussen. The stout-closing daughter of Curlin comes in fresh following a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks (G1), and I think that she will thrive in the one-turn test.