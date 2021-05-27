Cancel
BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-8-Add

northwestgeorgianews.com
 30 days ago

8th-$7,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.760, 1:00.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.710. Winner: DK B/ M, 6, by Greeley's Galaxy-Tribute to Monita. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Tribute Galaxy;120;2;6;4-hd;5-1½;4-2½;1-nk;K. Smith;3.20. Ibegtodiffer;118;4;5;3-½;4-1½;2-1;2-2½;C. Marquez;4.90. Us Second Cute Pie;118;7;4;8;6-1½;5-1½;3-no;W. Rodriguez;4.60. Bear Tooth Pass;120;6;1;1-½;1-hd;1-1;4-4¼;J. Stokes;6.50. Tenacious Faith;123;8;3;2-1;2-2;3-1½;5-4¼;A. Quiles;11.60. Witchy...

Sportsracingdudes.com

Trillium Preview: Souper Escape Returns For Title Defense

TORONTO, ON – Live Oak Plantation homebred Souper Escape‘s 2021 debut coincides with a return to defend her title in Saturday’s $150,000 Trillium Stakes (G3) at Woodbine. The Trillium is a 1 1/16-mile synthetic route open to fillies and mares ages 4 and up. This year’s edition is the seventh...
Gamblingperutribune.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-8-Add

8th_$14,414, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6f, clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

BC-Results CTM-8-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Thistledown-8-Add

8th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-8-Add

8th_$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 4:56. Time 1:12.05. Fast. Also Ran_Revisionist, August Indy, The Roan Ranger, Pick Your Bid, Lazarus Come Forth, Barzel Force, Hello Handsome. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-6-5-2-6-9) 6 Correct Paid $11,078.92. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-5-2-6-9) 5 Correct Paid $7,573.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $219.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $54.00. $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-5) paid $17.70. Daily Double (6-9) paid $21.20. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-5-8) paid $15.93. Attendance 1,761. ITW $997,246. IST $5,304,992. Handle $329,598. Total Handle $6,631,836.
SportsFrankfort Times

BC-Results Ruidoso Downs-8-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingMarion Chronicle-Tribune

BC-Results Penn National-8-Add

8th_$10,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, rain. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Pleasanton-8-Add

8th_$12,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear. 5 (5) Circulodeganadoras (A.Espinoza)32.6012.406.20. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Arlington-8-Add

8th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 5½f, tf., cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingHastings Tribune

BC-Chart Assiniboia Downs

1st-$9,385, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.400, 46.800, 59.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.600. Gooch Express;122;4;3;2-hd;2-2½;1-hd;1-4;L. Nelson;5.60. Cross Lake Proud;124;5;2;1-1;1-1½;2-2½;2-nk;J. Carreno;0.40. Alpine Empire;124;6;1;6;4-1½;3-2;3-4¼;K. Pizarro;19.90. Witt Loves Tacos;123;1;6;5-2½;6;6;4-1½;S. Chickeness;17.10. Big Buffy;119;2;4;3-2½;5-2;5-2;5-½;N. Stephenson;3.05. Be My Macho Man;124;3;5;4-1½;3-½;4-hd;6;D. Lewis;26.05. 4 (4);Gooch Express;13.20;4.80;2.40. 5 (5);Cross Lake Proud;2.40;2.10. 6 (6);Alpine...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Friday June 25th, 2021

1st-$56,250, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 47.840, 1:12.050, 1:37.920, 00.000, 1:44.410. Trainer: Eli Betancourt. Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Algorithms-Wildalot. Scratched: Ask Around. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Model Behavior123334-hd5-hd5-2½4-11-1J. Laprida22.40. Moon Unit Zapper123165-14-hd6-55-hd2-hdI. Castillo3.00. Tale Lights123723-hd2-12-hd2-hd3-2F....
Animalsracingdudes.com

Mother Goose Preview: Short Field Filled With Sharp Fillies

ELMONT, NY – Despite only drawing five runners, Saturday’s $250,000 Mother Goose Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park is filled with sharp 3-year-old fillies all gunning for glory in the one-turn dirt event. The 1 1/16-mile Mother Goose is the eighth event on a 10-race card and has a local post...
Sportstwinspires.com

Stakes plays for Belmont Park for June 26

A pair of stakes races for sophomore fillies will headline the action at Belmont Park on Saturday. Race 8 -- Mother Goose S. (G2) A compact field of five will go postward in the 1 1/16-mile affair on the main oval. #3 Clairiere (9-5) has been running with some of the top horses in the division and rates a big chance for Asmussen. The stout-closing daughter of Curlin comes in fresh following a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks (G1), and I think that she will thrive in the one-turn test.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Geroux to Ride Ontheonesandstwos in Saturday’s Debutante Stakes at Churchill Downs

(Jockey Florent Geroux / Coady Photography) Deuce Greathouse and Cindy Hutson’s Churchill Downs debut winner Ontheonesandtwos tops a field of 10 2-year-old fillies that were entered in Saturday’s 120th running of the $150,000 Debutante (Listed) beneath the historic Twin Spires. The six-furlong Debutante was carded as Race 8 with a...
Belmont, NYracingdudes.com

Alda Seeking More Stakes Glory In Wild Applause

ELMONT, NY – Wertheimer and Frere’s Grade 1-placed Alda will be in search of her third career stakes score in Saturday’s $100,000 Wild Applause, a 1-mile Widener turf test for sophomore fillies at Belmont Park. Trained by Graham Motion, the Munnings chestnut enjoyed a productive juvenile campaign, graduating at second...
Louisville, KYracingdudes.com

Double Thunder Runs Last To First In Bashford Manor

LOUISVILLE, KY – Though he trailed mightily at the onset, Phoenix Thoroughbreds’ Double Thunder charged last to first to win Saturday’s $150,000 Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs on trainer Todd Pletcher’s birthday. Breaking slowly from post 8 under John Velazquez at 4/1 odds, Double Thunder sat well off...
Sportsusracing.com

The Lineup: Stephen Foster Day at Churchill; Ohio Derby Day At Thistledown

Sure, it’s a huge closing day at Churchill Downs, with four graded-stakes races Saturday featuring 4-5 favorites Maxfield in the $600,000 Stephen Foster (G2) and Letruska in the $300,000 Fleur de Lis (G2). We will not, however, overlook the $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) at Thistledown with a slew of not-ready-for-primetime...