As Ford Authority reported just yesterday, a recent study found that the vast majority of Americans aren’t satisfied with their car insurance plans or providers. This is precisely why Ford has teamed up with Allstate, Verisk, Nationwide, and Liberty Mutual in recent years to provide usage-based car insurance plans, as well as launched a program called Ford Insure that helps new vehicle owners determine if they have the right coverage. Now, Ford is also teaming up with UK insurance provider By Miles to provide a pay-as-you-drive insurance plan that could greatly benefit those that don’t rack up a ton of miles on a daily basis.