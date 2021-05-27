Cancel
Glen Rose, TX

A New Look

yourglenrosetx.com
 22 days ago
Glen Rose, TX
Texas Entertainment
Glen Rose
Entertainment
Federal government to observe Juneteenth holiday on Friday

The federal government will give employees the day off on Friday after President Biden signs a bill making Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday. “Today @POTUS will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th...
House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Motorcycle daredevil Alex Harvill dies in crash practicing for world record jump

Daredevil motorcycle rider Alex Harvill died in a crash Thursday while practicing for a record jump. Harvill, 28, was practicing at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, when the accident occurred, according to the Grant County Coroner's Office. The record jump was set to take place at...
Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Supreme Court's Catholic foster care ruling hurts kids in the guise of faith

When I was required to sign a statement of faith as a prerequisite for my job at a religious foster care agency, I never thought I would be co-signing discrimination against my own daughter. Despite any differences in values or faith, we can all agree that turning qualified families away...
Iran vote set to hand presidency to judge under U.S. sanctions

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Iranians voted on Friday in an election expected to deliver the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by liberals at home and abroad. With uncertainty surrounding...
Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.