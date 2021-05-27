A New Look

View more in
Glen Rose, TX
Posted byThe Hill
Federal government to observe Juneteenth holiday on Friday
The federal government will give employees the day off on Friday after President Biden signs a bill making Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday. “Today @POTUS will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th...
NBC News
House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization
WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
ABC News
Motorcycle daredevil Alex Harvill dies in crash practicing for world record jump
Daredevil motorcycle rider Alex Harvill died in a crash Thursday while practicing for a record jump. Harvill, 28, was practicing at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, when the accident occurred, according to the Grant County Coroner's Office. The record jump was set to take place at...
NBC News
Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients
Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
NBC News
Supreme Court's Catholic foster care ruling hurts kids in the guise of faith
When I was required to sign a statement of faith as a prerequisite for my job at a religious foster care agency, I never thought I would be co-signing discrimination against my own daughter. Despite any differences in values or faith, we can all agree that turning qualified families away...
Posted byABC News
Crew starts making China's new space station their home
Three Chinese astronauts have begun making China's new space station their home for the next three months
Posted byReuters
Iran vote set to hand presidency to judge under U.S. sanctions
DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Iranians voted on Friday in an election expected to deliver the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by liberals at home and abroad. With uncertainty surrounding...
Posted byThe Hill
Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl
Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
ABC News
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon amid mental health struggles, will play in Tokyo Olympics
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka will not compete in this year's Wimbledon, the second consecutive Grand Slam tournament she has missed due to what she has said are her mental health struggles. Osaka, who lives in the U.S. but plays for Japan, will compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics, scheduled to...
Posted byABC News
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over steep dam on river
Three are dead and two people remain missing after a group of tubers on a North Carolina river Wednesday went over the edge of a dam, authorities said.