Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S. trade chief Tai says U.S. faces 'very large challenges' on China

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMQj8_0aCgazKI00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that the United States still faces “very large challenges” in its trade and economic relationship with China that require the Biden administration’s attention across the board.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview, Tai said the ‘Phase 1’ U.S.-China trade deal was important but only one part of a challenging and complex relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

“The overall challenges that we have with China are also still there and they are very large,” Tai said.

Regarding the Phase 1 trade deal, which requires Beijing to vastly increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, manufactured products, energy and services, Tai said: “Let’s put it in the context of the overall U.S.-China trade, and economic relationship which is very, very challenging. And requires our attention all across the board.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The Phase 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
WorldMetro International

After EU, Britain and U.S. reach truce in aircraft trade dispute

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and the United States agreed on Thursday to resolve a long-running trade dispute over aid for planemakers Airbus and Boeing and focus on tackling Chinese subsidies, echoing a five-year tariff truce announced by Washington and Brussels. Together, the matching deals draw a line under 17 years of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain and United States resolve Airbus/Boeing trade dispute

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and United States on Thursday said they had agreed a deal to resolve a tariff dispute over Airbus and Boeing after a similar a U.S.-European Union deal earlier in the week. Both sides have agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs for 5 years and cooperate more closely on tackling unfair trade practices by non-market economies, Britain's trade ministry said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Xi picks Vice Premier Liu He to oversee China's chipmaking push - Bloomberg

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Vice Premier Liu He, China’s economic czar, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called third-generation chip production and lead the formulation of policy support for the technology, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Liu is also overseeing projects that could lead to...
Industrywkzo.com

Highlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

(Reuters) – The United States and Britain on Thursday announced a five-year truce in a long-running transatlantic battle over aircraft subsidies, mirroring a similar deal reached by Washington and Brussels a day earlier. The agreements resolve – at least for now – long-running conflicts over government aid provided to U.S....
U.S. Politicsmacaubusiness.com

U.S.-China trade imbalance is improving: Forbes

America’s trade with China has vastly moved away from its former state of imbalance, U.S. business magazine Forbes said in a recent article. The pandemic obscured the picture of bilateral trade in 2020, but now that the impact of the virus is diminishing in both countries, “some statistical clarity has emerged,” Milton Ezrati, a senior economic strategist who authored the article published Tuesday, said of trade data newly released by U.S. Commerce Department.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Russia says EU carbon border tax may impinge on global trade rules

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that the European Union’s plans to impose carbon emission costs on imports of goods may clash with the global trade rules and threaten the safety of energy supplies. The EU plans to impose carbon emission costs on imports...
Chinakfgo.com

EU and UK say Hong Kong newspaper raid shows China cracking down on dissent

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union and Britain on Thursday said a police raid on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily showed that China was using a new national security law to crack down on dissent and silence the media rather than deal with public security. Just days after the...
POTUSBBC

UK and US announce deal after Boeing-Airbus truce

The UK and US have agreed a deal to resolve a long-running trade row over subsidies given to Airbus and Boeing. The agreement will see retaliatory tariffs, imposed by both countries during the dispute, remain suspended for five years. The announcement comes two days after the European Union also agreed...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

In North Korea a packet of coffee costs $100, and that's a problem for Kim Jong Un

Hong Kong (CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has bigger problems than the United States right now. He needs to feed his people, and his options are not good. The ruler of the secretive, hereditary communist dictatorship opened an important political meeting on Tuesday acknowledging the grim situation his country now faces. North Korea's food supply is strained and "getting tense," Kim said, according to the country's state-run newswire, KCNA.
Foreign PolicyTelegraph

UK and US strike tariff truce and vow to take on China

The US and UK are joining forces to fight Chinese efforts to conquer the aerospace market as part of a pivotal trade truce between the two nations. Both countries have agreed to suspend tariffs for five years in a major victory for British producers of cashmere, biscuits, clotted cream and Scotch Whisky.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's 'wolf warrior' diplomacy is 'justified defence', envoy says

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy”, an aggressive and often abrasive stance adopted by its diplomats since 2020, is simply “justified defence” against attacks by a West determined to contain it, one of Beijing’s most outspoken ambassadors said. “In the eyes of the Westerners, our diplomacy is on the...
U.S. Politicsb975.com

U.S. FCC votes to launch further crackdown on Huawei, ZTE equipment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 4-0 Thursday to advance a plan to end installation of equipment in U.S. telecommunications networks from Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE and to halt equipment authorizations for applications from those companies. Under the proposed rules...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How the GOP can extend an 'America First' trade policy to US farmers and ranchers

President Donald Trump’s “America First” trade policy has helped attract a growing number of blue-collar voters to the GOP, much to the dismay of Democrats. Since 2010, the percentage of those voters who identify as Republicans has grown by 12 points. This shift will continue as the GOP is expected to continue supporting policies that protect and bolster American manufacturing jobs.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Targets Taiwan, U.S. As 36 Warplanes Buzz Island in 72 Hours

China has dispatched 36 military planes into the defensive airspace around southern Taiwan this week in pointed maneuvers targeting its democratic government and its staunchest international backer, the United States. The frequent "gray zone" coercion involving People's Liberation Army assets was unusually absent for about 10 days before a large...
Foreign PolicyWNCY

China rejects and deplores U.S.-EU summit criticism

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Wednesday it rejects and deplores a joint statement made by the United States and the European Union that criticised China. The Chinese government firmly opposed any country imposing their own demands on other countries, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman from China’s foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.