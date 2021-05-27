Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Pet Car Seat Cover a ‘Lifesaver’ for Accident-Prone Dogs, and It’s Under $40

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. No one makes a better copilot than your pet. But when your furry friend is prone to shedding or happy puddles, you could be looking at a messy ride. If your trips are starting to take their toll on your car — and laying down towels just isn’t cutting it anymore — it’s time to upgrade to a quality backseat cover like the Active Pets Dog Back Seat Protector, which has earned the seal of approval from more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers. It’s made of a durable, waterproof, and scratch-resistant material that eliminates damage to your car by acting as a protective mess barrier between your seats and your pup.