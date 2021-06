In recent months, voters, auto repair shops, and automakers have been sparring over a measure that aims to update Massachusett’s right to repair laws to include electronic vehicle data. The measure was approved by voters in the 2020 general election and requires that cars sold in the state starting with the 2022 model year come equipped with a standardized open access data platform that would allow mechanics and independent repair shops to access that data for diagnostics and repairs with only owner permission, as opposed to the manufacturer permission that’s required now.