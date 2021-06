LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars survived a late-game rally from the Knox Central Panthers to take a 4-3 win on Thursday night in the 13th Region matchup. The Jaguars got a strong pitching performance from Austin Smith, who pitched six and two-thirds innings on his way to the win. Smith allowed just four hits, two runs, and struck out five batters. He also stranded eight runners on base, keeping the Panthers’ offense at bay throughout the game.