The Hornets can switch gears in a matter of seconds. Pfeiffer learned that the hard way Saturday afternoon. In the first game of its 14th trip to the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament, Lynchburg burned the visiting Falcons across the middle of Shellenberger Field. UL turned defense into offense without resistance and used a handful of big faceoff wins in the second and third quarters to glide past Pfeiffer 26-11 and keep its season alive for at least one more day.