Amherst, VA

Lancer soccer team tops Heritage

Lynchburg News and Advance
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 13 the Lancer varsity boys soccer team clipped Heritage, 3-2, which at the time gave new Amherst coach Grant Collier a 2-1 record. “We had a slow start to the game that cost us a 1-goal deficit early on, but battled back with two good first half goals,” said Collier. “Scoring a goal in the second half gave us the cushion we needed to win. We were happy to get on a win streak and to continue having success scoring goals. We still think the four goals we’ve conceded this season were a bit weak, and will continue to tighten up our solid defense.”

