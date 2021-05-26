Fire & Ice: A Live Vinyasa Class with Alexa Silvaggio

FIRST CLASS IS FREE, Dance from Home, Live on Zoom. Julio was born and raised in Mexico City and received his training from the National Arts Center and the Centro de Educacion Artistico Frida Kahlo. Upon moving to the United States, he entered the Joffrey Ballet School's training program on scholarship and has also studied at the Boston Ballet School, The Banff Center for the Arts in Canada, Ballet Hispanico, Ballet Academy East, and Ballet Austin. Among the famed instructors Mr. Alegria has studied with are Gelsey Kirkland, Eleanor D'Antuono, Cheryl Yeager, Darla Hoover, NadegeHottier, Karina Elver, Elizabeth Walker, Eva Evdokimova, David Howard, Fabrice Herrault, Peter Frame, and Richard Bowman.