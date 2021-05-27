Cancel
NHL

WATCH: New York Islanders close out Penguins at Coliseum, 5-3

 22 days ago

It took 28 years but the New York Islanders finally gave Nassau Coliseum another clinching moment Wednesday night.

Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored the tying and go-ahead goals 13 seconds apart in the second period as the Islanders eliminated the top-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-3 win in Game 6 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinals series in front of a raucous crowd of 9,000 in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders, seeded fourth in the East Division, advance to face the third-seeded Boston Bruins in the semifinals.

Nelson scored twice with an assist and Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri also scored as the Islanders closed out a series at the Coliseum for the first time since beating the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the Patrick Division semifinals on April 28, 1993.

It’s the second time in nine months the Islanders have snapped a lengthy playoff-related drought. New York reached the conference semifinals last September for the first time since 1993.

The Islanders haven’t made the Stanley Cup Finals since 1984, when their dynastic four-year reign ended with a loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Three of the Cups were closed out at the Coliseum.

Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for the Isles.

NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Jeff Carter, Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker scored for the Penguins, who have won just one playoff series since winning the second of back-to-back Cups in 2017. Goalie Tristan Jarry recorded 19 saves.

The teams swapped goals during a frantic first period. Carter scored 87 seconds after faceoff and Beauvillier tied the score at the 5:16 mark. Guentzel scored on the power play with 8:48 left but Palmieri produced the equalizer just 1:13 later.

Zucker redirected a shot by Cody Ceci 1:53 into the second before the Islanders scored three goals in 2:59. Nelson took a cross-ice pass from Josh Bailey and fired a shot under Jarry’s arm at the 8:35 mark for the 3-3 tie.

Nelson’s goal hadn’t been announced before Pulock’s sizzler from just inside the blue line off a New York faceoff win gave the Islanders the lead. Nelson extended the lead to 5-3 by sending a shot from the slot under Jarry’s legs with 8:26 left.

The Penguins outshot the Islanders 12-5 in the third but had no serious threats after an opening minute power play expired.

–Field Level Media

