Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

02-09-14-15-27-44

(two, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

