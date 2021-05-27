Cancel
Detroit Tigers blank Indians to halt four-game slide

Niko Goodrum scored the lone run in the eighth and a quartet of Detroit pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak by blanking the visiting Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Wednesday.

Jonathan Schoop had two hits for Detroit and Robbie Grossman had the game’s RBI. Michael Fulmer (4-3) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to get the victory and Gregory Soto recorded his fifth save in Detroit’s second shutout this season.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie, recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game, held the Tigers to one hit and struck out five in five innings. Counterpart Jose Urena departed with two outs and one on in the sixth due to right forearm cramping.

Owen Miller had two of the Indians’ hits. Cleveland won the first two games of the four-game series. They’ll play again on Thursday afternoon.

The Indians had three hits in the second but didn’t score. Eddie Rosario led off with a single but was erased on a double play. Josh Naylor followed with a single and Miller ripped a double to center.

Akil Baddoo threw the ball to relay man Goodrum, who fired the ball to home plate. Catcher Jake Rogers dove and tagged out a sliding Naylor.

Cleveland had two baserunners in the third but Urena retired Jose Ramirez on a fly ball.

McKenzie struck out the side in the bottom of the inning and two more batters in the fourth.

Schoop’s one-out single in the fifth was the Tigers’ first hit. Baddoo walked, giving Detroit two baserunners, but the next two batters flied out.

Cleveland reliever Cal Quantrill (0-1) struck out the side in the sixth.

Fulmer walked Jordan Luplow with two out in the eighth but responded by striking out Jose Ramirez.

Goodrum led off the bottom of the inning with a double to center against Quantrill. He advanced to third on a sacrifice and scored on Grossman’s sacrifice fly to center.

Soto walked leadoff batter Rosario in the ninth. Harold Ramirez struck out and Naylor lined into a double play to end the game.

–Field Level Media

