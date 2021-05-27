Lee talks about his future at Clemson

CHARLOTTE — Following Clemson’s 11-5 victory over Georgia Tech Wednesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, head coach Monte Lee was asked about his future at Clemson and if he thinks he will return for the 2022 baseball season.

The Tigers completed the program’s first losing season since 1957, going 25-27, including 16-20 in the ACC. They also missed he NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2008 season, just the second time the program has not reached the NCAAs in the last 34 years.

“As to what is my status and the future? I don’t make those kinds of assumptions,” Lee said after the game. “I’m hundred-percent accountable for this program and the way we perform in this program. Those things are determined by Dan Radakovich and the administration because I’m accountable for this season.”

Lee said he is not sure when he will speak with Radakovich to go over the season and what is next for the baseball program.

“I certainly hope to be back, and if I am back, we are going to work really hard to turn it around and have these guys ready to make a nice run next year,” Lee said. “We will get a chance to meet with the administration and Dan and I will get a chance to talk about it.”