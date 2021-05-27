New decals to alert first responders to homes with kids with special health care needs

TENNESSEE — During an emergency, every moment counts, and details are critical.

Soon, first responders can look for these decals on cars and inside homes as another source for information during an emergency.

“It’s difficult to get all the things out during an emergency for anybody and for those who may have those special needs it’s important that we have those systems in place where we can recognize quickly,” said Dr. Toni Whitaker, chief of developmental pediatrics at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The Tennessee Department of Health is rolling out new emergency alert decals to provide a visual sign for EMS crews, letting them know there’s a child with special healthcare needs inside the home or car.

“They may not understand instructions right away if they have a language problem or difficulty in understanding or if they have behavioral or other developmental disabilities that make it for them to respond,” said Whitaker. “It would be important for the first responders to understand there may be something special going on that we need to think about differently.”

Families can place the sticker on the front window of their home or at the back of their car.

The decals also have space for families to include additional information about their child, like medical needs and calming methods.

“Help families feel empowered that they have something else they can do to keep their kids and young people safe,” she said.

The Tennessee Department of Health will with working with health care providers, community advocates, and first responders to distribute the emergency alert resources.

