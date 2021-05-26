Joy Behar Scoffs, ‘Lucky Guess’ for Trump to Blame China Lab Leak for Pandemic
Despite being out of office and banned from major social media outlets, President Trump still triggers Joy Behar. The View co-host couldn’t bring herself to give the former president any credit, as more and more media reports have come out adding veracity to the theory touted by Trump at the beginning of the pandemic, that the COVID-19 coronavirus strain looks like it may have escaped from a research lab in Wuhan, China.newsbusters.org