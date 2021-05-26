Joy Behar Scoffs, ‘Lucky Guess’ for Trump to Blame China Lab Leak for Pandemic

CBS offered a rather stunning concession about the coronavirus lab-leak theory that was first introduced by the Trump administration last year. On Thursday, CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes appeared on "CBS This Morning" to report on President Biden's order for intelligence officials to issue a report about the origins of COVID within 90 days. But recent developments suggest that the lab-leak theory could actually be what started the pandemic, particularly after the Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence believes at least three Wuhan scientists were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms back in November 2019.