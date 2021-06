The phenomenon of cryptocurrency is on its way to transforming the global monetary system. That’s not going to happen right away, or next year, or any specific time in the foreseeable future, but it’s here to stay. You might compare it to the advent of coins made of precious metals as the way to buy and sell products a few thousand years ago rather than simply trade one product for another. Or perhaps to understand its enormity, consider the rise of paper currency in place of coins or perhaps the advent of accounts to and from which money flows by paper checks.