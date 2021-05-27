Neurocognitive symptoms persist 6 months post-infection with long COVID

The number of people suffering from symptoms of long Covid more than a year after their initial coronavirus infection has jumped to almost 400,000.New data from the Office for National Statistics based on a survey of patients found the numbers of patients with persistent symptoms after 12 months jumped from 70,000 in March to 376,000 in May.Overall, the ONS said an estimated one million people had self-reported signs of long Covid which last for more than four weeks.The effects of long Covid were reported to be affected the day-to-day activities of 650,000 people, with 192,000 of those saying their ability...