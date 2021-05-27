Cancel
Neurocognitive symptoms persist 6 months post-infection with long COVID

By Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 long-haulers are people who experience symptoms such as body ache, fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, difficulty concentrating, loss of taste or smell, or other health issues long after they test negative for the virus. It can be defined as having serious and prolonged symptoms three months after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection.

Los Angeles, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

UCLA seeking volunteers for online study on long-term symptoms of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES >> Nearly 5,000 volunteers are being sought for a nationwide online study on the long-term symptoms of COVID-19, UCLA announced on Thursday, June 3. “In this study, we are asking eligible individuals to share their health information so that researchers and doctors can better understand and improve the long-term clinical care for patients with ongoing health issues post COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and principal investigator at the UCLA site.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid-19 prior infection reduces risk for up to 10 months

The risk of being infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 is substantially reduced for up to 10 months following a first infection, according to a UCL-led study. Researchers looked at rates of Covid-19 infections between October and February among more than 2,000 care-home residents and staff, comparing those who had evidence of a previous infection up to 10 months earlier, as determined by antibody testing, with those who had not been previously infected.
Public Healthheraldmailmedia.com

The forgotten COVID patients: Long-haul symptom sufferers

Now that the pandemic appears to be waning, many of us are ready to return to our regular, active work and social lives. Some people who have had COVID-19 are still struggling with a bewildering array of symptoms that can include problems concentrating, persistent headaches, a continued loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue and heart palpitations.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Nearly 400,000 people still have long Covid a year after initial infection, new stats show

The number of people suffering from symptoms of long Covid more than a year after their initial coronavirus infection has jumped to almost 400,000.New data from the Office for National Statistics based on a survey of patients found the numbers of patients with persistent symptoms after 12 months jumped from 70,000 in March to 376,000 in May.Overall, the ONS said an estimated one million people had self-reported signs of long Covid which last for more than four weeks.The effects of long Covid were reported to be affected the day-to-day activities of 650,000 people, with 192,000 of those saying their ability...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

1 million people report long Covid symptoms in the UK, new figures show

There has been a “marked increase” in the number of people with self-reported long Covid that has lasted for at least a year, new figures reveal. An estimated 1 million people in private households in the UK reported experiencing “long Covid” in the four weeks to May 2, of which 376,000 first had the virus or suspected they had it at least one year ago, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Fatigue, insomnia among five symptoms of post-Covid syndrome, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (June 11): Fatigue, difficulty in breathing during activities (exertional dyspnea), insomnia, cough and anxiety are five common symptoms experienced by former Covid-19 patients, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. The condition is known as ‘Post-Covid Syndrome’, as stated in the guidelines of ‘Long Covid’ published...
Public HealthHerald & Review

Many long-haul COVID patients report improvement post-vaccination

Wendy French of northwest suburban Lake in the Hills used to run 10 miles a day several times a week before she caught COVID-19 in September, which left her fatigued and suffering from a variety of symptoms for months after the virus was supposedly gone. The previously healthy 45-year-old stopped...
Hershey, PANews-Medical.net

Persistent childhood insomnia symptoms linked with risk of internalizing disorders in adulthood

A 15-year longitudinal study shows that childhood insomnia symptoms that persist into adulthood are strong determinants of mood and anxiety disorders in young adults. Results show that insomnia symptoms persisting from childhood through adolescence and into adulthood were associated with a 2.8-fold increased risk of internalizing disorders. Insomnia symptoms that newly developed over the course of the study were associated with a 1.9-fold increased risk of internalizing disorders. No increased risk of internalizing disorders was found for those children in whom insomnia symptoms remitted during the study period.
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Obesity Could Raise Odds for ‘Long-Haul’ COVID Symptoms

Last Updated: June 11, 2021. FRIDAY, June 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you're obese, you're far more likely to have long-lasting health issues if you get COVID-19 and survive, a new study warns. You are more likely than patients who aren't obese to be hospitalized. You're more likely wind...
KidsNews-Medical.net

Around 5% of children develop long COVID-19 symptoms, suggests new study

Several studies have reported that coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) appears to leave a prolonged mark on those affected by it. Often called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) or long COVID. This may indicate a significant need for long-term medical care, increasing the healthcare burden due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the pathogen that causes COVID-19.
Public HealthRefinery29

Even If You Had Asymptomatic COVID, You Might Feel Symptoms Months Later

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have found that hundreds of thousands of Americans are seeking medical attention for post-COVID heath problems. A new study from the nonprofit organization FAIR Health — the largest study to date on the topic — used the health insurance records of nearly two million people to determine that 23% of those people needed medical treatment for long-haul COVID conditions, even though they had never before been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.
Healthamicohoops.net

CDC Post warns of Govt symptoms

Many postoperative conditions can be managed by primary care physicians, who should focus on improving the quality of life of patients, according to the new guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC in English. Several months after the initial infection, the company warns doctors against using diagnostic...
Public HealthTacoma News Tribune

Symptom-free COVID patients could still become long haulers, study shows

A study of nearly 2 million coronavirus patients across the country found that about a quarter developed at least one long-COVID symptom such as “brain fog,” breathing difficulties or high cholesterol 30 days or more after initially testing positive. However, 19% who never felt sick during their infection later became...
Public Healthindialife.us

Over 23% people to have lasting post-Covid symptoms: Study

Among all patients infected with the coronavirus disease, more than 23 per cent continued to suffer from one or more health issues even a month after being diagnosed with Covid-19, according to a large study. Many patients recover from Covid-19 within a few weeks, but some exhibit persistent or new...
Public HealthThe Independent

People with chronic fatigue syndrome have suffered long Covid symptoms for years – why did nobody care?

Firstly, let me state that I have every sympathy with those suffering from long Covid. However, while not at all intending to detract from or belittle their battles, what is increasingly uppermost in my mind is the number of people like myself who have lived with ME/CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome) for decades, and largely had little or no acknowledgement, support or care.