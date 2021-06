The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100 in game 4 of this second round series. After rallying back in game 4 after being down 18 points in the 2nd quarter the Hawks stormed back. This win changes the dynamic of this series because now they are tied going back to Philadelphia. Compared to if the 76ers would have won and then they would be returning home to Philadelphia for game 5 with the chance to close out the series in 5 games. Atlanta finds themselves in a great position heading into Wednesday night’s game.