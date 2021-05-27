Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Ellis County in northwestern Oklahoma Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma Northern Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma Northern Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Capron to 5 miles west of Alva to 3 miles west of Alabaster Caverns State Park to 4 miles southeast of May, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Waynoka, Fort Supply, Freedom, Burlington, Dacoma, May, Amorita, Byron, Lambert, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Avard, Ingersoll, Great Salt Plains Lake, Driftwood, Capron, Waldron and Hopeton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH