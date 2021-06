Being a little bit different is something that I feel a lot of climbers can relate to. We’re a community that’s often drawn together not only by our mutual love of scrambling walls, but by a sense of belonging that we find within the sport. So many of us discover a like-mindedness amongst climbers that we’ve struggled to find in other facets of our lives. For so many outsiders, climbing is our niche. Whether it be through our sense of adventure, the collaborative psych that goes into sending a project, or just sharing the joy of climbing movement, we fulfill our need for connection at the gym or the crag. It’s something that is so crucial to our social and mental health—finding home in a place or a group of people with which we can share a common sense of identity.