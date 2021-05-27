Crosby takes blame for series ‘I feel like I didn’t make a big play’

The Flyers are on the hunt for an impactful star player, one who can become the centerpiece of this upcoming generation after the former crown jewels (Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov, and Carter Hart) all regressed this past year. In particular, the team has reason for concern at forward. Outside of single season performances from Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom, and Joel Farabee, the Orange & Black are devoid of young talent up front that looks remotely capable of supplanting the aging star trio of Giroux, Voracek, and Couturier. Recent reports have put the Flyers in play for Jack Eichel, but his enormous contract and coveted status across the league will likely impose a heavy toll on an already flimsy roster.