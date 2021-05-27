Cancel
NHL

Crosby takes blame for series ‘I feel like I didn’t make a big play’

By Jeff Hathhorn
Audacy
Audacy
 22 days ago
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Sidney Crosby didn’t play well enough in the series loss to the Islanders. He had two points for the entire series, 21 total shots, lost more face offs than he won. Who is the first person to agree with that, the Pens captain. “I feel...

Audacy

Audacy

