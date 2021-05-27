Cancel
Duke Tops FSU in ACC Opener

Florida State dropped its Atlantic Coast Conference Championship opener Wednesday, falling 12-1 to Duke at Truist Field in Charlotte. Robby Martin had two of FSU’s four hits, including his 11 th home run of the season, but Duke scored five runs in the first inning and kept FSU at a distance all game.

Bryce Hubbart (6-5) did not record an out in his Championship debut and Duke’s first five runners scored. The Blue Devils (29-20) pushed its lead to 6-0 before Martin’s solo home run in the fourth inning. Duke responded with three runs in the fifth and three more in the ninth inning to provide the final margin.

FSU used nine pitchers in the game, with Tyler Ahearn pitching the longest at 2.2 innings.

Tyler Martin led off the game with a double and was hit by a pitch. Elijah Cabell singled and Jackson Greene drew FSU’s only walk of the game in the eighth inning.

The Seminoles will face Miami Friday at 3:00 p.m. before heading back to Tallahassee.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or keep up with the team on social media through Twitter (@FSUBaseball), Facebook (/FSUBaseball), and Instagram (@NoleBaseball).

