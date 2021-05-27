ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week: North Florida Christian's Eva Holmes

As an athlete at North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, you can start playing varsity sports in middle school, and senior Eva Holmes made sure she left her mark.

"Coach Price approached me in the lunchroom in the 6th grade and asked me if I wanted to play basketball," she remembered.

"I then informed her that she was," laughed Jodie Price, who coached Holmes in track and field and basketball. That was our introduction."

Her NFC softball career began soon after, but track and field, that's been with her the longest.

"We just had our project graduation where you stay and reminisce pretty much," said Eva. "Lot of tears. A lot of memories."

She has a lot to reflect on, as she capped off her senior track season with silver in the shot put.

"She went out there and just let it all go," said Price. "Just to see that happen and to see a kid do that, and to see the joy that followed that, was a cool experience."

"Practicing in between softball, because I was doing softball the majority of the week, to get second at state was a big deal," said Holmes.

Holmes has become a pro at balancing it all, and she does it while keeping up a 4.0 GPA.

"Lots of mental breakdowns, lots of tears, but coming out and competing in all three sports made it worth it," she said.

"You have those kids that you send off after they graduate and you just know she's going to get it done," added Price. "She's one of those kids that you just don't worry about. She's going to get it done in the classroom."

An example to follow.

"I just hope they remember it's important to make relationships with everybody," she said of how she wants to be remembered.

Holmes will attend Florida A&M this fall, where she wants to continue competing in track and field. She said she plans to major in architectural engineering.