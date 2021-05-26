Game Day Shootaround Notes: On Matisse Thybulle And Ice Defense

The NBA playoffs, as we all know, is about adapting to what the opponent does and countering with your own punch. In the Sixers’ back-and-forth victory over the Wizards in game 1 of their first round series, the Sixers changed their coverage of Bradley Beal when he started to find his offensive rhythm in the third quarter. That quarter, if you recall, is when the Sixers started taking control of a game in which they trailed for most of the first half. The subtle adjustment they made centered around denying Bradley Beal the middle of the floor in the pick-and-roll: