J.J. Abrams insists that his Portal movie is still happening

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Abrams has been making the interview rounds of late, stumping for the 10th anniversary of his Spielberg pastiche Super 8. Said discussions have, among other things, allowed Abrams to admit that maybe—just possibly—there may have been some structural flaws with the Star Wars trilogy he essentially masterminded. It also allowed him to address some of the roughly jillion unproduced properties that he and his production slate, Bad Robot, have been attached to over the years, including a movie based on Valve Software’s 2007 video game triumph Portal. (And yes, that was a “This was a triumph” joke.” You may now consider our quota of played-out Portal jokes for this article fulfilled.)

