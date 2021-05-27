J.J. Abrams insists that his Portal movie is still happening

Middle Earth is definitely popular once again since Amazon will be hosting the upcoming Lord of the Rings show that is set to run for multiple seasons, and now Warner Bros. will be taking on The War of the Rohirrim, which will tell the tale of Helm Hammerhand, former king of Rohan and namesake of Helm’s Deep. Many fans are likely to get excited about this since the Battle of Helm’s Deep in The Two Towers was by far one of the best battle scenes in the entire trilogy, not to mention one of the largest since the scene was stacked from end to end with combatants. Even better, the Battle of Helm’s Deep, brief as it was, turned out to be one of the more important victories for humanity since it was one of the last strongholds in Rohan that could have withstood such a force. But the story that will take place will be set 250 years before the events of the LOTR apparently, and as stated will take an in-depth look at Helm Hammerhand in an animated form.