Bob Wojnowski: Tigers’ rebuild enters most dangerous phase

The Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers will battle at the Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Astros are coming into this match with 10 straight wins. Houston has swept three teams as of late and the Astros won the series finale against the Orioles with a score of 13-0. The team delivered 13 runs, 17 hits, and 13 RBIs in the game. Yordan Alvarez earned the first point in the 1st inning. The final point was made by Rovel Garcia in the 8th inning. The Astros are 1st in the AL West standings with a 46-28 record.