UK PM’s ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s inept handling of the COVID pandemic led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, and officials even feared he would ask to be injected with the virus on television to show it was benign, his former chief adviser said on Wednesday. With almost...

PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

UK's Johnson spared vote on foreign aid cut ahead of G7

LONDON — (AP) — British lawmakers failed to force a vote Monday on the government's cut to foreign aid spending, sparing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from a potentially embarrassing defeat before he hosts the Group of Seven summit this weekend. Though the non-partisan speaker in the House of Commons, Lindsay...
POTUSThe Guardian

How evasion and incompetence led to ill-timed UK aid row

Within a lengthy profile of Boris Johnson published this week in the US-based Atlantic magazine, the prime minister explained: “The point I’m trying to get over to you and your readers is that you mustn’t mistake this government for being some sort of bunch of xenophobes or autarkic economic nationalists.”
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Theresa May leads assault on Boris Johnson’s ‘devastating’ foreign aid cuts and warns they damage UK

Theresa May has called on Boris Johnson to restore the UK’s commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on international aid, warning him that his cuts “will have a devastating impact on the poorest in the world and damage the UK”.The former prime minister was one of a string of senior Conservatives who lined up to savage Mr Johnson’s decision to cut aid spending to 0.5 per cent of gross national income to claw back some of the borrowing resulting from the Covid crisis.In an emergency Commons debate taking place just hours after Downing Street confirmed...
Coronaviruswcn247.com

UK PM's party rebels prepare to challenge foreign aid cuts

LONDON (AP) — Senior Lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party are preparing to embarrass Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hopes of reversing a contentious cut to the U.K.’s foreign aid budget. The British government dropped a long-standing commitment to spend 0.7% of the U.K.’s gross domestic product on international aid, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s blow to the economy. It says the cut — to 0.5% — is temporary. But Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis are among the Conservatives pushing for a reversal. A vote on the issue could take place on Monday if the amendment is selected for a vote by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.
Politicsbywire.news

Biden to press UK PM Johnson over Northern Ireland: The Times

LONDON - Preserving the delicate peace in Northern Ireland without allowing the United Kingdom a back door into the EU’s markets through the 310-mile (500 km) UK-Irish land border was one of the most difficult issues of the Brexit divorce talks. The riddle was resolved, in part, by the Northern...
U.K.Telegraph

George Eustice faces demotion in upcoming reshuffle as Boris Johnson prepares to reward allies

George Eustice faces demotion in a potential upcoming reshuffle after concerns about his record on animal rights, it has been suggested. Boris Johnson is rumoured to be considering promoting his chief whip, Mark Spencer, into the Environment Secretary role in an upcoming revamp of his top team, leaving Mr Eustice in a more junior role or returning to the Tory back benches.
Europewkzo.com

Before talks on N.Ireland, UK calls for pragmatism and EU seeks trust

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain called on the European Union to be more pragmatic and Brussels urged London to help rebuild trust on Sunday, as the sides prepared for talks this week on a part of the Brexit deal that governs trade with Northern Ireland. Since it completed its departure from...
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: UK government knew NI Protocol 'was a bad deal'

Theresa May's former chief of staff is "pretty sure it's not true" that the government underestimated the impact of the NI Protocol when it agreed to it. The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and GB. Brexit Minister Lord Frost...
EconomyTelegraph

Exclusive: British Council outposts face closure despite Boris Johnson's 'Global Britain pledge'

Boris Johnson is facing a fresh Conservative revolt over Britain's spending abroad, as MPs warn that up to 20 British Council outposts face closure due to a funding shortfall. In a letter to the Prime Minister, some 100 MPs, including around 20 Tories, claim that the closures would fly in the face of Mr Johnson's promises of a "Global Britain" after Brexit, dealing "a severe blow to our soft power".
Public Healthinvesting.com

No relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide's claims

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying "some of the commentary" bore no relation to reality. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's right-hand man until late last...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Tens of thousands of avoidable Covid deaths: is Cummings right?

One of the most shocking allegations made by Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings during Wednesday’s joint parliamentary committee hearing was his claim that “tens of thousands of people died who didn’t need to die”, because of the way the government handled the Covid pandemic. His claims have some...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Ex-aide brands UK's Johnson 'unfit' to be PM over Covid failures

Britain's government "disastrously" failed the public by mishandling its coronavirus pandemic response, former top adviser Dominic Cummings told lawmakers on Wednesday, calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson "unfit for the job". "Tens of thousands of people died who didn't need to die," Cummings, an abrasive political strategist who masterminded Brexit, said in an excoriating account that blamed senior ministers and officials including himself for getting it wrong at the outset. Cummings said Johnson was recklessly insouciant in the early days of the crisis in February 2020, even volunteering to get infected with Covid-19 live on television to show there was nothing to fear. But he said that even after nearly dying himself from the virus weeks later, the prime minister declined to learn from mistakes and ignored scientists' advice in September to introduce a second lockdown, leading to many more deaths over winter.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Disastrous’ mistakes caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from Covid, says Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson is not a “fit and proper person” to lead Britain through the coronavirus pandemic, after committing a string of “disastrous” mistakes that caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has said.In a remarkable seven-hour evidence session before a parliamentary inquiry, Mr Cummings said the prime minister had dismissed Covid-19 as a “scare story” in the early months of the outbreak, ordering the first English lockdown at least three weeks too late in March 2020 and then resisting scientists’ pleas to reimpose restrictions in the autumn.Johnson repeatedly said he wanted to be...