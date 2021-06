(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order extending his peacetime emergency powers for another 30 days. Yesterday, the governor's office said that the extension would allow the state to still operate vaccine sites, maintain the eviction moratorium, and get federal hunger-relief funding. State Republicans have continually called for these powers to come to an end. Walz said he will work with the Legislature to support Minnesotans until we "emerge from COVID-19 stronger than before."