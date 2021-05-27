Cancel
Voice of Sebastian in 'The Little Mermaid,' Samuel E. Wright, dies at 74

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voice actor famous for belting the class "Under the Sea" in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" has passed away at the age of 74. Samuel E. Wright was best known for his role as Sebastian, a Jamaican crab who acts as adviser to King Triton. According to Good Morning America, Wright died after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. His daughter, Dee, told The Hollywood Reporter he died peacefully in his home in Walden, New York.

