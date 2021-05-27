Cancel
Huskers Host Michigan for Regular Season Finale

By NU Athletic Communications
News Channel Nebraska
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitching: LHP Cade Povich (5-1) vs. LHP Steve Hajjar (4-0) Pitching: RHP Chance Hroch (5-1) vs. RHP Cameron Weston (6-3) Pitching: TBA vs. LHP Jacob Denner (4-4) The Nebraska baseball team (29-11) captured the 2021 Big Ten regular-season title last weekend in Bloomington, Ind., with 9-0 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon. The victory capped a 4-0 weekend for the Huskers at the Bloomington Pod, with a pair of wins over both Indiana and Ohio State.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
