Homestead and Bishop Dwenger both carded team scores of 311 at the Canterbury sectional at Chestnut Hills on Friday, but the Spartans raised the trophy based on their fifth scorer. Homestead's Cade Cobler was the individual medalist with a 1-over 73. Jimmy Bunner of Blackhawk Christian was second with a score of 74, and his Braves were the third regional qualifier with a team score of 321. Seth Roop of Heritage, Joe Shaklik of Canterbury and Bailey Marquart of Concordia are the three individual advancers.