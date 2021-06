With Julio Jones officially out of Atlanta, the Falcons will have a tough time replacing the production and attention he drew on the field, even with Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley in the fold. There isn’t a player on this planet that can step into an offense and do what Jones does, but I still expect the Falcons offense to run at a very efficient rate with the supporting cast that they still have. I already talked about how I expect Calvin Ridley to become a superstar, but what about the heir apparent to the WR2 role — Russell Gage?