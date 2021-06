Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says while he understands what the Tamil parents’ legal status would be for coming to Australia illegally, their children, if they are born in Australia, should be considered Australian citizens. The remarks come after Sky News host Chris Kenny said there have been almost 2,200 children born in Australia to people who arrived in Australia on “illegal people smuggling operations”. “If you said there were 2,000 children; if you said there were 200,000 children, then that’s 200,000 children – if they’re born in Australia – they’re Australian – they’re as Australian as your children or my children. There is no difference.”