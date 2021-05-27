Keys play ball in Frederick for first time in nearly two years

The Frederick Keys haven’t played a game on Nymeo Field for almost as long as young fan Brooklyn Thompson’s been alive.

The 2-year-old experienced her first Keys game with her parents and older sister Wednesday night as the home team took on the West Virginia Black Bears in the Keys’ home opener.

Brooklyn and 3-year-old Hannah clutched the blue railing in front of their seats as players in the new Major League Baseball Draft League took the field.

“We’ve been waiting a long time,” their mother, Maggie Thompson of Frederick, said.

The day marked the team’s home debut as part of the new league. Though the squad is no longer affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles, the Thompson family was still eager to catch a game in person.

“We’ve always come out for the experience,” said dad Shane Thompson.

One of the many people focused on the fan experience at Harry Grove Stadium Wednesday night was usher Mickey Lynn. Wearing a button bearing the question, “How can I help you?” and carrying a gray cloth, Lynn wiped down seats for guests before they settled in to watch the game.

“When I retired, this was sort of my dream job,” said Lynn, who’s been working for the Keys for seven years.

He just likes the people.

Germantown residents Daniel Choi and Sally Kim got to the game early and snagged a pair of seats a few rows back from home plate. It was their first baseball game as a married couple.

“O’s is my go-to team,” Choi said. “It is saddening to hear they lost the affiliation,” but “baseball is baseball.”

Quite literally juggling multiple tasks at once, Keys Marketing Director Maci Hill cradled the four opening pitch balls in one arm as she grabbed her radio with the opposite hand.

“Go for Maci,” she said into the mic.

To prepare for the opener, she did everything from pulling tarp to writing the game day script. Outside the dugout, just before the first pitch, Hill moved with her head on a swivel. She asked for the first pitch throwers to come forward.

Nymeo, the Keys’ corporate sponsor, selected essential workers for the honor of tossing the first pitch. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, special assistant to the county executive Heidi Keeney, Lt. Michael Steele of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and NVR construction laborer Brad Maze each stepped to the mound.

When Steele went to pitch, he saw a giant reflection of himself in the stands. Photos of the emergency medical services supervisor’s face on sticks bobbed up and down, carried by firefighters Jefferson Mitten and Lindsey Brittle. They studied cardiology under Steele’s instruction for their paramedic course. Their class nominated him for the first pitch, Mitten said.

“We all passed cardiology because of that guy,” Brittle said.

Keeney was a bit nervous for her pitch.

“I just appreciate the fact someone took the time to nominate me,” she said.

After the first pitches and National Anthem, a pack of pre-teens wearing gloves headed to the fence behind the outfield to catch stray balls.

In the concession area, guests waited in line for hot dogs, beer and other ballpark classics.

Overhead, splotches of blue forced their way out from gray clouds, which would eventually produce rain and lead to the game’s delay and eventual cancellation.

“Tonight’s game has been officially rained out!” the Keys’ Twitter account noted just before 9 p.m. “We’ll try again tomorrow at 6:30 PM against @WVBlackBears.”