Report: NFL, NFLPA Agree To Salary Cap For 2022

Note: This article originally appeared on our sister-site, PurplePTSD.com. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus took the liberty of ranking all NFL running backs with the 2021 NFL season about 16 weeks away. Debate rages on whether running backs are still vital to today’s NFL. Some folks believe the league is so pass-happy that runners of the football are “a dime a dozen.” This is evident in recent NFL drafts — running backs rarely go off the board in the 1st Round. Instead, quarterbacks and wide receivers are all the craze, especially in last month’s draft.