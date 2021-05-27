Report: NFL, NFLPA Agree To Salary Cap For 2022
As it did with nearly every facet of life since it appeared on the scene, COVID-19 dramatically affected the NFL. One such tangible effect was on the league’s salary cap, which dipped from $198,200,000.00 to $182,500,00.00. And just like everyday life is starting to creep back toward some sense of normalcy, so too shall the NFL’s finances. Dan Graziano is reporting that the cap is expected to jump from $182,500,000.00 to $208,200,000.00 in 2022.www.chatsports.com