O-R Athlete of the Week: Amy Allen, South Fayette

Allen’s week: Allen took home four gold medals at the WPIAL Class AAA Track &Field Championships at Slippery Rock University. Allen won the 200 dash with a time of 25.3 and the 400 dash with a personal record-time of 56.01. She joined Dea Monz, Melana Schumaker and Olivia Renk in crossing the finish line first in the 400 relay in 47.29 and Emma Fleck, Baylee Carpenter and Amanda Marquis in taking first in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:57.80, three seconds ahead of second-place West Allegheny.