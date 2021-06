Following Wednesday afternoon’s loss the Pittsburgh Pirates have now lost 10 games in a row and fall to 23-44 on the season. Chase De Jong made his fourth start of the season for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Entering the start he owned a 4.80 ERA and 5.56 FIP through 15 innings. The righty threw 5 innings against the Brewers in his last outing on June 11th but did not make it to the 5th inning this Wednesday afternoon as he was pulled after just 4 innings and 71 pitches. De Jong allowed 1 earned run on 4 hits and 2 walks, while striking out 4.