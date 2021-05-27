Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejbgI_0aCgTGw400
Soccer Football - Europa League Final - Villarreal v Manchester United - Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland - May 26, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts Pool via REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

United were beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk. read more

"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford tweeted. "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying."

United tweeted after the game players were subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse" and urged users to report any form of abuse or discrimination through their online reporting tool.

A host of players at Premier League clubs have been targeted in the past few months, including United's Anthony Martial, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane, and Chelsea's Reece James.

In February, English football bodies sent an open letter to Facebook and Twitter, urging blocking and swift takedowns of offensive posts, as well as an improved verification process for users.

Instagram has announced new measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on over 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Racial Abuse#Europa League#Racial Discrimination#Trent Alexander Arnold#United S Anthony Martial#Disgraceful Racist Abuse#Premier League Clubs#Manchester City#Offensive Posts#English Football Bodies#Gdansk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Minoritieschatsports.com

United statement after online abuse of players

There is simply no excuse for it and we utterly condemn it. Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and we encourage people to report it through manutd.com/seered. We also urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this disgusting behaviour.
UEFAfootball-oranje.com

Blow for PSV after Man Utd’s Europa League loss

Villarreal winning the Europa League on Wednesday night was bad news for PSV Eindhoven. PSV Eindhoven had a keen eye on the Europa League final on Wednesday night as the result affected their Champions League chances. A Manchester United win would have put them into the third qualifying round, but...
MinoritiesThe Independent

Marcus Rashford hit with racial slurs following Europa League defeat

Marcus Rashford says he has been sent around 70 racial slurs in the wake of Manchester United’s Europa League final loss to Villarreal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held 1-1 in Gdansk by underdogs Villarreal, who triumphed 11-10 on penalties after David De Gea’s spot-kick was saved. Rashford faced the...
Premier Leagueblackchronicle.com

Marcus Rashford says a school teacher was among those who sent him racial abuse following Europa League loss

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said on Twitter Wednesday that he experienced a plethora of racial abuse online following his club’s loss to Villareal in the Europa League Final. After 120 minutes of action, the Red Devils eventually fell to the seventh-place La Liga side in Gdansk, Poland during a penalty shootout that finished 11-10 — Rashford did not miss his penalty shot.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Marcus Rashford Gave A Passionate And Honest Interview After Manchester United's Europa League Final Loss

Marcus Rashford gave a passionate interview after Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties. The game in Gdansk finished 1-1 after 120 minutes and went to spot-kicks, where Unai Emery's side won 11-10 in an extraordinary shoot-out that saw United goalkeeper David De Gea miss the decisive spot-kick having failed to save any Villarreal efforts from 12 yards.
Soccerchatsports.com

Emotional Marcus Rashford says 'close doesn't mean anything' and insists Man United MUST forge a winning mentality after Europa League final heartache - before revealing he had 'at least 70 racial slurs' on his social media accounts after defeat

Marcus Rashford put his emotions on full display after Manchester United's agonising defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal, before later revealing he had suffered online racial abuse. The striker pulled no punches in his pre-match interview, in which he stressed that 'close was not good enough' as United...
MinoritiesBBC

Seven Wealdstone players racially abused after Ryan Gondoh incident

National League side Wealdstone say seven players have been sent racially abusive messages. The incidents come after the club began an investigation into allegations surrounding striker Ryan Gondoh. Reports claim the 23-year-old threw water on a homeless woman in London after an accusation that he was racially abused. The club...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Marcus Rashford calls out racist fans after Manchester United loss to Villarreal

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has called out all of the fans sending him racist language after his team’s loss in the Europa League Final. Wednesday night in Poland has proven to be a forgetful one for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United. The English Premier League giants were the favorites to take down Villarreal in the Europa League Final over in Poland, but the Spanish side pulled off a stunner.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Solskjaer bemoans fine margins after United’s Europa League loss

Gdansk (Poland) (AFP) – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said “one kick” was the difference after his side slumped to a surprise Europa League final defeat by Villarreal on Wednesday. The Premier League giants remain without a major trophy in four years after losing 11-10 on penalties following a...