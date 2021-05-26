Vintage East Texas: WATCH This Amazing Video From Tyler in 1955!

"I think as she was dying part of her mind became part of the creature that was killing her." Monsters in movies have been scaring us for decades, since the early days of cinema. But which one is the scariest of all of them? Jonathan Hiller, known as "throughline", has made a video essay asking exactly that: What is the scariest movie monster Hollywood has ever created? His focus is on the iconic mutant bear creature from Alex Garland's Annihilation (2018), which many film critics have noted as one of the most haunting monsters in recent cinema. But this essay also digs a bit deeper, exploring the philosophy of horror and the emotions we feel watching movie monsters. It ends too quickly but is still worth a watch – only 10 minutes.