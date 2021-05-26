newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Vintage East Texas: WATCH This Amazing Video From Tyler in 1955!

By Tara Holley
Posted by 
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Feature photo source: SMU Jones Film and Video Collection YouTube page) Like many East Texans, I'm fascinated by the history of our beautiful area. And it's even more amazing to have access to old videos that bring our imaginings of days gone by to life. We can see places we...

mix931fm.com
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State#The Watch#Live Video#Live Footage#Beautiful Things#Video Footage#East Texans#Vintage East Texas#Video Collection#East Texas Yum#Priceless Footage#Feature Photo Source#Videos#Visual Journey#This Week#Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV & VideosWRAL

Must-watch videos of the week

CNN — A CNN correspondent has a surprise visitor at the Capitol, BTS makes a delicious entrée with the "Golden Arches" and the "devils" are back in Australia after 3,000 years. Chief cicada correspondent. Summer in Washington, DC, unofficially starts when cicada song fills the air, but when one little...
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Take a Misinformed and Confusing Drive Through Tyler on YouTube

On a whim, I typed in "tyler texas" in the search bar on YouTube. One of the first videos to show up was Exploring: Tyler Texas 👌💯 2021 TOUR from a YouTube channel I had never heard of, Southern Life. This couple should have asked a real local to assist them in their trip around the city because they got so much information wrong to be considering themselves "a channel to help people moving to the South."
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas Rose Festival Queen: Everyone comes back to Tyler

In 1978 as the Texas Rose Festival parade began and thousands were waiting to see the queen, Miss Virginia “Ginger” Rice Fair, the engine in her float died. That was one of many stories shared during an informal conversation with the Tyler Morning Telegraph between 2021 Texas Rose Festival Queen Miss Anna Grace Hallmark, 2016 Rose Festival Queen Mallory Kristine Curtis and Fair, the 1978 Rose Festival Queen.
Texas StatePosted by
Just Go

3 movies that were filmed in Lubbock

Lubbock, situated in the Texas High Plains is a beautiful city where several movies took place. The city is home to over 250,000 residents and the 11th most populous city in the state of Texas. Lubbock is also known as the 'Hub City' for being a hub for the economy, health care services, and education.
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: 'The Scariest Movie Monster' Video Essay from Throughline

"I think as she was dying part of her mind became part of the creature that was killing her." Monsters in movies have been scaring us for decades, since the early days of cinema. But which one is the scariest of all of them? Jonathan Hiller, known as "throughline", has made a video essay asking exactly that: What is the scariest movie monster Hollywood has ever created? His focus is on the iconic mutant bear creature from Alex Garland's Annihilation (2018), which many film critics have noted as one of the most haunting monsters in recent cinema. But this essay also digs a bit deeper, exploring the philosophy of horror and the emotions we feel watching movie monsters. It ends too quickly but is still worth a watch – only 10 minutes.
Friendswood, TXHouston Chronicle

See some of the vintage beauties from a Friendswood car show

If you can picture a fully functional car that uses a mouse trap as a gas pedal and has shovels for its front-wheel fenders, then you’re partly on your way to envisioning owner Danny Anson’s car, “Maximus the Gladiator.”. For those who took in the annual Friendswood Chamber of Commerce’s...
Texas StateKSLA

East Texas

Fatal big rig crash causing delays on I-30 in Texarkana, Texas. The Texas Department of Safety responded to the scene of a fatal big rig crash on I-30 in Texarkana Wednesday morning (May 26). Severe. Redwater ISD to have delayed start due to flooded roads. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

MUST WATCH: Video shows movement children’s room at historic, haunted Texas hotel

It appears young spirits are getting a free stay at the historic Magnolia Hotel in Seguin which is rumored to be haunted, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports. A new video shared on the hotel’s Facebook page by Erin Ghedi, who co-owns the Magnolia Hotel with her husband Jim, shows what some are calling paranormal activity in the children’s room of the hotel. The video was captured around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Buna, TXKLTV

Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal

BUNA, Texas (KLTV) - An entrepreneur from East Texas did what most entrepreneurs only dream of, securing a deal on ABC’s Shark Tank. She joined East Texas Now to share her experience on the show. Destiny Padgett is from Buna and her company is Lit Handlers. She sells insulated sleeves...
Texas Statetelecompetitor.com

Vexus Fiber to Expand to Tyler, Texas

Vexus Fiber is expanding its Texas footprint to include the city of Tyler. When completed, the fiber network will reach about 40,000 homes and businesses. Formerly NTS Communications, Lubbock, Tex.-based Vexus Fiber offers fiber based services in numerous west Texas and Louisiana markets. Vexus is an affiliate of Missouri-based Vast Broadband.
Tyler, TXPosted by
CBS19

East Texas: Hotspot for termites

TYLER, Texas — Termite season isn't over yet and pest control specialists say East Texas is a hotspot for these insects. Carl Lane, owner of Lane Pest Control said, "If you don't have termites now, eventually you will." Termites can get into your home many different ways. They can come...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Rose Sunday returns for the Texas Rose Festival in Tyler

The 88th Anniversary of the Texas Rose Festival had a great start with the annual Rose Sunday at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden on Sunday. Texas Rose Festival President Bruce Faulkner joked “welcome to Rose Sunday, second edition” after the attempt in 2020 was canceled during the pandemic. “Our mission...
Arlington, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Texas Ranger Watch Party

Join us this Memorial Day Weekend for a Texas Rangers Watch party benefitting the National Medal of Honor Museum, we are on a mission to help Build a Home for America’s Heroes as we raise awareness for the National Medal of Honor Museum being built right here in Arlington, Texas, with events at Texas Live! and Lone Star Park. The weekend’s activities include FUNdraising and entertainment with live thoroughbred racing at Lone Star Park, and live music at Texas Live!, the Texas Rangers Watch Party, and a special opportunity to participate in Carry The Load’s 10th Year of Honoring Our Heroes inaugural relay event in Arlington. This Memorial Day celebrate the special weekend by remembering its true purpose: recognizing the service and sacrifice of military service members by honoring the fallen.
Sportsusavolleyball.org

Watch The Latest Videos

2021 FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League Roster Announcement | USA Volleyball. 2021 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League Roster Announcement | USA Volleyball. 2021 USA National Beach Tour Junior Championship | Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 11 VIEWS · May 6, 2021. 2021 USA National Beach Tour. 132 VIEWS · April 28, 2021.
Texas StateUSA Today

WATCH: Texas football posts Vince Young Rose Bowl highlight video

Not many players enjoyed the Rose Bowl quite the way Vince Young did. It began after the 2004 season against Michigan, replacing USC of the Pac-12 (who was busy beating Oklahoma in the national championship). Young had an outstanding day in Pasadena, getting it done both in the air on...