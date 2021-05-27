Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Tree trimmer who was electrocuted suffered 'severe burns and injuries'

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 22 days ago
Credit: GoFundMe

A tree trimmer who was electrocuted while working in southwest Minnesota is recovering at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, 30-year-old Bradley Kneisl, of Paynesville, suffered "severe burns and injuries" when he was struck by.a "live high line wire" while working in the town of Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County.

Kneisl was admitted to the burn unit at HCMC where he now faces "a very long road to recovery," according to the online fundraiser, which has raised more than $20,000 to help pay for medical bills and to provide the best care possible.

"Your help is greatly appreciated. We all know Brad, he is tough (and stubborn ha) and will get through this!" the fundraiser notes.

Kneisl was in a bucket lift, trimming trees, around 2:31 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office. The lift came into contact with an electrical line, resulting in Kneisl being electrocuted.

The power had to be turned off before first responders were able to provide first aid.

