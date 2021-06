The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 last night at PNC Park. The Pirates managed just two hits off Los Angeles starting pitcher Walker Buehler over seven innings. Bryan Reynolds and Michael Perez hit home runs for the Bucs in the ninth inning. JT Brubaker started for the Pirates and allowed three earned runs over 4-2/3rds innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out six. He took the loss, with his record falling to 4-5. Ke’Bryan Hayes had what appeared to be a first inning home run, but failed to touch first base as he rounded the bases. The Dodgers appealed and the run was taken away.