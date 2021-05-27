Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.