Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share
Wall Street brokerages expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.28). Farmer Bros. reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.www.modernreaders.com