yearn.finance Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (YFI)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. MATH has a total market capitalization of $158.81 million and $291,917.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MATH coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MATH has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.