Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

yearn.finance Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (YFI)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One yearn.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $46,928.68 or 1.23523239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $678.02 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Trading#Smart Contracts#Usdt#Xrp#Dot#Shib#Btc#Ksm#Kfx#Twitter#Iearnfinance#Cryptocompare#Decentralized Finance#Yfi#Yearn#Aave#Compound#Earn#Partcipating#Liquidity Providers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

CyberMusic (CYMT) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000247 BTC. Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC. Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00188504 BTC. PARSIQ (PRQ)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QuadrantProtocol Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $6,598.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Degenerator (MEME) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Day

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Up 51.5% Over Last Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

FOAM (FOAM) Trading Up 15% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, FOAM has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $14,951.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ShareRing (SHR) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Kadena (KDA) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $62.45 million and $527,832.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $174.44 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nyzo (NYZO) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $362,058.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MATH (MATH) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. MATH has a total market capitalization of $158.81 million and $291,917.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MATH coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MATH has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
StocksWKRB News

Banano (BAN) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $401,464.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

AtromG8 (AG8) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $106,516.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Trading Up 51.1% Over Last Week

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $127,990.14 and approximately $495.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $27.41 million and $9,671.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Rarible (RARI) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $43.83 million and $10.08 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $10.55 or 0.00026131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $70.54 million and approximately $31.77 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $1,827.63 or 0.04560330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Streamr (DATA) Trading 156.5% Higher Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $156.84 million and $91.74 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 156.5% higher against the dollar.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $9.39 or 0.00023165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $924.23 million and approximately $261.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Opium (OPIUM) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00006025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $79.26 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

IQeon (IQN) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. IQeon has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $740,166.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.